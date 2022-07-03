Unsettled weather continues for the rest of the holiday weekend

Showers and thunderstorms were scattered to numerous this afternoon across Southern Kentucky. Meanwhile, the rest of the Blue Grass was mainly dry with a few isolated showers. Tonight, a weak cold front is slowly moving through the region, and isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue near and just south of this boundary.

By early tomorrow morning, showers and thunderstorms will redevelop. There is a chance Central and Northern Kentucky will see some rain before the activity drops south and redevelops in Southern Kentucky during the afternoon.

Independence Day is expected to be the driest day of the week, which is great news for outdoor activities! There is a slight chance of an isolated shower across far southeastern Kentucky, but it’s not worth canceling any plans over. Meanwhile, temperatures will be hot, rising into the low 90s. If you’re headed outside, be sure to stay hydrated.

Heat and humidity will continue to build during the rest of the week, with on and off showers and thunderstorms. Again, it won’t be a washout but keep the umbrella handy. It will be very humid through at least next Saturday when a cold front finally moves in.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms, mainly south. Highs in the upper 80s

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. Lows in the upper 60s.