Unseasonably mild temperatures continue ahead of gusty winds and rain showers

After a fantastic start to the week, gloomy and rainy conditions settle in for second half of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to be mild for your Wednesday but a few showers will be in place. Early day showers will be confined to the southern half of the viewing area but will be tracking northward by the afternoon. Shower activity should remain light and spotty in coverage area at best. Unseasonably mild temperatures continue overnight ahead of a gusty cold front set to move through on Thursday.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday and will last until 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Wind gusts upwards of 40-50 mph are in the forecast, with the strongest winds moving through during the morning and early afternoon. Isolated outages will be possible as a result of the gusty winds.

A line of gusty rain showers will be moving through just in time for the Thursday morning commute. Wet roads and gusty winds could cause some disruptions to the morning commute, so be mindful of that. The second half of the day on Thursday will be drier but the gusty winds will continue through the evening hours.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday has improved as precip. chances have dropped. There is still the chance of some light precipitation, especially in southeast Kentucky. This is where we could see some wintry weather during the day on Saturday. However, latest trends in the data suggest a less likelihood of wintry weather for the weekend.\

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Gusty rain showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Gusty winds with rain showers early. Highs in the low 60s. Wind gusts up to 50 mph.