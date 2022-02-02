UK’s Marquan McCall to play in East-West Shrine Game Thursday

Game will kick off Thursday, Feb. 3 in Las Vegas on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior nose guard Marquan McCall is set to play in the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl Thursday, Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will air at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. McCall will wear No. 50 for the East team.

The 6-foot-3, 344-pound senior from Detroit, played in 40 career games for the Wildcats with 11 starting assignments in his four-year career. Despite missing four games to injury in 2021, McCall had an impressive senior season, starting the year by dropping nearly 40 pounds (from 381 to 344). In nine games, he totaled nine tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, and had two quarterback hurries. He was instrumental in helping the Wildcats finish 10-3 overall with a win over Iowa in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, the Cats’ school-record sixth straight bowl appearance and fourth straight bowl win.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest running college all-star football game in the nation and McCall is the 38th Wildcat to accept an invitation in the East-West Shrine Game since 1954, the ninth under head coach Mark Stoops. In Stoops’ tenure, he joins Luke Fortner, who accepted an invitation but will not play in the game, along with Darrian Miller (2014), Za’Darius Smith (2014), C.J. Johnson (2015), Derrick Baity (2018), C.J. Conrad (2018), “Bunchy” Stallings (2018), Brandin Echols (2020) and Landon Young (2020).

