UK’s Erin Coffel walks off 10-2 win over Valpo, Wildcats sweep day

Kentucky improves to 19-2 on the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – The No. 9 Kentucky Softball team got a walk-off home run from Erin Coffel and five runs batted in from junior third baseman Miranda Stoddard to beat the Valpo Beacons 10-2 on Friday afternoon.

The Wildcat bats got off to a hot start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first off of five hits and tacked on three more in the bottom of the third inning thanks in part to a three-run Miranda Stoddard home run. Erin Coffel ended the game in the bottom of the fifth with her seventh home run of the game to straight-away CF.

Kentucky improves to 19-2 on the season with a pair of victories Friday. Valpo drops to 8-9 with a pair of losses today to EKU and UK.

Due to the expectation of inclement weather Saturday, there will be no games at John CRopp Stadium on Saturday. The tournament will resume Sunday at Noon ET with Buffalo vs. Valpo followed by UK against Buffalo at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be on SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Key Play

Miranda Stoddard’s three-run home run in the bottom third inning was the key play in the game.

Key Stat

The key stat in the game was zero, as UK pitcher Sloan Gayan allowed no walks in the game.

Key Player

The key player was Miranda Stoddard , who went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, knocking in five runs – one behind the single-game UK record.

Run Recap

RBI hits by Taylor Ebbs , Renee Abernathy , and Miranda Stoddard put UK up four after the first inning. UK 4, VALPO 0

In the bottom of the third, Miranda Stoddard hit a three-run home run. UK 7, VALPO 0



Valpo scored their only two runs in the game in the top of the fourth. UK 7, VALPO 2

In the bottom of the fifth, two runs scored on a passed ball and a throwing error before Erin Coffel hit a walk-off homer to center to win the game in five innings. FINAL – Kentucky 7, VALPO 2­

To view the box score, click here.

For the latest on UK Softball, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.