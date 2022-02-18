UK’s Davion Mintz named CoSIDA Academic All-District

The graduate student guard is now eligible to earn Academic All-America honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky graduate student guard Davion Mintz has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team and is eligible to earn Academic All-America honors.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. First Team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot where First, Second, and Third-Team All-America honorees will be selected in mid-March.

Mintz’s honor is the first of his career and the first for a UK player since Alex Poythress was tabbed a Second-Team Academic All-American in 2016.

Prior to enrolling at Kentucky as a graduate student, Mintz earned a degree from Creighton University in marketing. He is now pursuing a master’s degree in kinesiology and health promotion with an emphasis in sport leadership and will graduate in May. Mintz owns a 3.50 grade-point average as a graduate student.

He was named to the first-year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll a season ago and has also earned Big East Academic honors during his collegiate career.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has appeared in more than 140 games and made over 100 starts in his collegiate career. At UK, after leading the Wildcats in scoring and assists a season ago, he has turned into a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Mintz is coming off the bench for the 21-5 Wildcats to score 9.0 points per game and has made 37 3-pointers on the season which is second on the squad.

Mintz and the Wildcats return to action at home on Saturday against Alabama. The game tips at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

For the latest on the Kentucky men’s basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBB on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and on the web at UKathletics.com.