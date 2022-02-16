UK women rally past Mississippi State 81-74

Kentucky went on a 24-2 run to end the game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky women’s basketball team got a 24-2 run to end the game, rallying past Mississippi State 81-74 on Tuesday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Trailing 72-57 with 7:10 left in the game, the Cats got hot on offense and clamped down on defense, turning a double-digit deficit into a seven-point victory.

Kentucky (11-11, 4-8 SEC) got 23 points and 10 rebounds from Dre’una Edwards , who also had three blocked shots, three assists and two steals for the Cats.

Freshman Jada Walker added 17 points, five rebounds and two assists for UK, while All-American Rhyne Howard had another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. She added six assists, two blocks and two steals for the Cats.

Mississippi State (15-9, 6-6) got the scoring started when Jerkaila Jordan made a reverse layup just 12 seconds into the contest. Kentucky would score the next five, on a jumper by Jada Walker and a three by Howard, to lead 5-2. Mississippi State would tie the game on a three by Caterrion Thompson but UK then got a three from Walker and two free throws from Nyah Leveretter to lead 10-5 with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

MSU would use a 5-1 run to cut the UK lead to 11-10 before the Cats responded with a run of their own. UK got a layup from Dre’una Edwards , then five straight points from Howard and a Treasure Hunt layup to go up 20-10 with 2:34 left in the first.

The Bulldogs would respond by scoring the next nine points, cutting the UK to one, 20-19. After a Jazmine Massengill basket, the Bulldogs tied it, 22-22, on a basket and free throw from Anastasia Hayes with 24 seconds left. But UK took the lead back when Hunt banked in a three just before the buzzer, giving the Cats a 25-22 advantage after one period.

In the second period, Hayes got the Bulldogs within one, 25-24, before the Cats got six in a row, all from Walker, to grab a 31-24 lead with 7:56 left in the half.

However, it was then that Mississippi State put together a huge run to take the lead. The run was 18-2, including 16 in a row, that gave MSU a 42-33 lead with 3:12 to play in the half. Kentucky snapped the run on a Massengill basket with 2:49 to play in the first half and would cut the deficit to five, 42-37. The Cats would trail 47-41 at the break.

The third quarter started with a 7-2 run by the Bulldogs, which extended the lead to 54-43. UK would get a three from Walker, but MSU answered with a three from Jordan, making it 57-46 MSU with 5:14 left in the third period.

Kentucky would answer with an 8-3 run to get within six, 60-54, with 1:26 to play in the quarter. But MSU would lead 64-57 with 10 minutes left in the game.

MSU scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 72-57 with 7:10 to play. Kentucky went more than three minutes into the final stanza before Edwards got a basket and free throw to cut the deficit to 72-60 with 6:58 remaining.

That play sparked the Cats, who got a basket from Howard, another from Walker and two from Massengill to cut it to 72-68 with 2:59 to play.

But that wasn’t the end of the UK run. The Cats would get three straight free throws, two from Edwards and one from Massengill, to get within one, 72-71. And the Cats would grab the lead for the first time since the first quarter when Edwards hit a corner jumper with 2:06 to play, making it 73-72 Cats.

The lead lasted just 11 seconds, as MSU’s Anastasia Hayes hit a jumper in the lane with 1:55 to play, giving MSU a 74-73 lead.

UK took the lead back on the next possession when Edwards converted again, this time with 1:17 left, giving the Cats a 75-74 advantage. And on the next UK possession, Howard hit a corner jumper to extend the lead to 77-74 with just 48 seconds remaining.

The Bulldogs would miss a chance to tie the game on their next possession and Howard was fouled. She would convert both free throws to give the Cats a 79-74 advantage with just 23.9 seconds to play. MSU would get no closer.

Kentucky gets back to action on Thursday, hosting Vanderbilt at Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.