UK talks offensive improvements heading into season

UK Football improves there offensive line and running back depth from last season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — UK Football says they improved their offensive line and running back depth from last season. UK brought in five transfers to solidify the big blue wall. Coach Mark Stoops says that the line has eight or nine players who are ready to play; a big improvement from last year. As far as running backs, they are also eight or nine deep; which is exceptional for a position that takes a lot of hits throughout the long season.