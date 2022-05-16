UK Softball punches their ticket to the NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky softball team will make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th straight year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)– For the 13th-straight year, the Kentucky Softball program was selected to the NCAA Tournament, as the Wildcats have been slotted into the Blacksburg Regional, hosted by No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech.

The other participants in the Blacksburg Regional are Miami (OH), automatic qualifiers out of the Mid-American Conference, and St. Francis (PA), automatic qualifiers out of the Northeast Conference.

(3) Virginia Tech will play St. Francis on Friday at 2 p.m. ET with the game airing on ACC Network. The Wildcats will play Miami (OH) at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ or 35 minutes following the conclusion of the VT/SFU game.

Saturday and Sunday’s schedule will be released in conjunction with ESPN and its family of networks at a later date.