UK signs Buffalo Graduate Transfer Adebola Adeyeye

Adebola Adeyeye averaged 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds this past season

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Buffalo forward Adebola “Ade” Adeyeye (add-e-BOW-luh add-e-YAY-YAY), who helped lead the Bulls to the 2022 Mid-American Conference Championship, has signed with the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as a graduate transfer.

Adeyeye is the sixth newcomer that Kentucky will welcome to the 2022-23 roster, joining four-star guard Kennedy Cambridge (Nashville, Tennessee), four-star post Tionna Herron (DeSoto, Texas), Miss Kentucky Basketball Amiya Jenkins (Lawrenceburg, Kentucky), in-state star guard Cassidy Rowe (Virgie, Kentucky) and four-star guard Saniah Tyler (Florissant, Missouri).

“It was welcome news this week to receive a commitment from Ade and add her to the Kentucky Wildcat family,” Elzy said. “She visited campus recently and I could tell it was a perfect fit right away. Her values match our program’s core values perfectly. She is a high-motor player with a great basketball IQ. Ade is fun to watch play because she brings elite energy to the floor at all times. She is an exceptional rebounder and really brings a tenacity to the glass. Ade is the exact type of player and person we were looking to add and cannot wait to get her on campus soon.”