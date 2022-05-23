UK pitcher Tyler Guilfoil named to All-SEC first team

Kentucky junior pitcher Tyler Guilfoil has been named First-Team All-Southeastern Conference in a vote of league coaches, it was announced Monday. He is the only relief pitcher to receive that honor. J

Guilfoil, a Lexington native who transferred back home after last season, has turned in arguably the best season in history by a Kentucky reliever. He has a 1.57 earned run average and five saves in 46.0 innings while striking out nearly 15 batters per nine innings and holding opposing hitters to a .149 batting average. He has a microscopic 1.27 ERA in 35.1 SEC innings.

Guilfoil is the first Kentucky to make one of the SEC’s two all-conference teams since Zack Thompson in 2019.