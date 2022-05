UK men’s tennis team advances to Elite Eight

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The 8th-seeded Kentucky men’s tennis team continues their historic postseason run.

The Wildcats defeated 9th-seeded Wake Forrest on Saturday afternoon and are advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2011.

UK will now have to take on top seeded TCU in Champaign, Illinois on Thursday.