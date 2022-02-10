Two Whitley County men convicted of violent kidnapping

According to trial evidence, the kidnappings were motivated by a drug transaction that went off track. The Messers kidnapped two victims, in Rockholds, and transported them to a remote trailer in Manchester. There, the victims were held for approximately 24 hours, during which time they were interrogated. One victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit recovered 15 firearms and numerous controlled substances from the Messer residence. Several of the firearms, including an assault rifle, were used in the kidnappings., prosecutors said.

The Messers were indicted in November 2020. Their two co-conspirators, Joshua Mills and Stephen S. Jewell, previously entered guilty pleas to kidnapping and are awaiting sentencing.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn S. Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Colonel Phillip Burnett, Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police jointly announced the verdicts.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed.

Jake Messer will appear for sentencing on May 31, 2022; George Oscar Messer will appear on May 11, 2022; Joshua Mills will appear on May 16, 2022; and Stephen S. Jewell will appear on May 6, 2022.

Each defendant faces a maximum of life in prison. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing the sentence.