Two UK signees have landed on the Jordan Brand Classic roster

Carson Wallace and Chris Livingston will represent UK in the Jordan Brand Classic.

LEXINGTON, Ky (UK Athletics)- Kentucky men’s basketball signees Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace were selected for the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic which will be held April 15 in Chicago.

The event had been canceled each of the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but action will resume from the United Center this season beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

UK has had multiple players selected every year to compete in the Jordan Brand Classic during the John Calipari era, including six in 2013. Since Calipari’s arrival, 49 total Kentucky signees have been selected for the game. That mark is the best the country.

Livingston and Wallace were both also named the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in their respective states. Livingston captured the honor in Virginia, while Wallace represented Texas. Livingston is one of three finalists for the 2021-22 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the year.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Livingston has suited up for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior season. He averaged 18.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game this season. Wallace posted 19.9 points, 7.4 boards and 6.1 assists per game for Richardson High School in Dallas. He was a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year.

UK’s signees were also tabbed to the McDonald’s All American Game which is set to take place March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will air live at 9 p.m. ET and be broadcast by ESPN.