Two UK athletes have been nominated for SEC’s McWhorter Scholarship

Abby Steiner and Brock Lindow have been nominated for the McWhorter Scholarship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(UK Athletics) – Abby Steiner of the Kentucky track and field team and Brock Lindow of the Wildcat’s men’s soccer squad have been nominated for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship by the University of Kentucky.

The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship has been presented by the Southeastern Conference since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes.

The Southeastern Conference will name the 2022 recipients of the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship in early May.