Two men arrested following car fire in Wolfe County

The car fire temporarily closed a stretch of KY 15 south of Campton, but the road has since reopened

CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men were arrested following a car fire that temporarily closed a stretch of southbound KY 15 in Wolfe County, about three miles south of Campton on Thursday night, according to Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Michael Caudill.

Chief Deputy Caudill says he responded with a Kentucky State Trooper to the car fire at 7:00 p.m.

He says when they arrived on the scene, drug paraphernalia was clearly visible on the ground around the burning Nissan Altima.

Caudill says he arrested the passenger who had six active warrants out against him. He says the Trooper arrested the driver and charged him with DUI and driving on a suspended license.

The names of the two men arrested and charged were not immediately available.

Chief Deputy Caudill says the affected stretch of KY 15 was closed while the Wolfe County Fire Department extinguished the car fire. He says no one was hurt. T

he stretch of road was reopened shortly after 8:00 p.m.