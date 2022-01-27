Two injured, one seriously, in Versailles Road crash

Car trying to cross eastbound traffic gets T-boned, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash during busy rush-hour traffic on Versailles Road at about 7:45 Thursday morning.

Lexington Police say a Honda Accord was westbound on Versailles Road when it made a “sudden left turn” from a travel lane across the turn lane and eastbound traffic to try to get onto New Circle Road. The Accord was T-boned in the passenger door by an eastbound Ford Focus.

The woman driving the Accord was seriously injured, police said. The man driving the Ford also was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. Inbound traffic on Versailles Road was diverted onto New Circle Road for almost three hours while investigators worked the scene.