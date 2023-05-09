Tuesday morning storms give way to pleasant mid-week

Strong-to-severe storms pushed through central and eastern Kentucky late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Large hail and flooded roads were reported in southern Kentucky, including a 1″+ hail report from the Sandgap area of Jackson County. Showers and storms will linger through the mid-morning hours on Tuesday. However, as a front passes midday, pleasant conditions return for Tuesday afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

Beautiful weather continues into Wednesday. Temperatures will be a cooler to start the day, falling into the upper 40s. But mild temperatures and sunny skies will return for the afternoon hours. Conditions stay dry through early Thursday before heat and humidity return.

This heat and humidity will lead to more storms as you head into Mother’s Day weekend. It won’t be a washout by any means but there will be daily rain and storms chances, especially on Friday and Mother’s Day on Sunday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Storms early, giving way to afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNEDAY: Mostly sunny skies and quiet. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.