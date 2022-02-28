Tuesday is Looking Nice!

High Pressure Keeps Us looking Good

Plenty of sunshine warmed us back to the 50s. We should be rain-free through this workweek. Southwest winds will warm us further. With those winds, more moisture makes its way in.

Tonight: Clear with a low of 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 60.

Wednesday: Sunny and a high of 62.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and a high of 55.

Friday: Partly sunny and a high of 58.

Saturday: Partly sunny and a chance of rain. A high of 67.

Sunday: Showers likely and a high of 65

*Today in weather history

2.6″ of snow fell on this date in 1984 for Lexington. 1.89″ of rain on this date last year (2021). 75 is still the record high for Lexington on this date, set in 1918. 2011 saw an EF-1 tornado touch down 1 mile from Gilmore. Plenty of damage, but fortunately, no injuries or deaths. Eastern KY saw a lot of rain over a several-day (27-28th) stretch in 2021.

1987 – A powerful storm produced severe thunderstorms in Louisiana and Mississippi early in the day. About mid-morning a monstrous tornado touched down near Moselle MS and grew to a width of two miles as it passed near Laurel MS. The tornado traveled a distance of 40 miles killing six persons, injuring 350 others, and causing 28.5 million dollars damage. The tornado swept homes right off their foundations and tossed eighteen-wheel trucks about like toys. Strong straight-line winds associated with the powerful storm system gusted to 70 mph at Jonesboro AR and Carbondale IL. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 – Thunderstorms in California produced severe weather during the early morning hours. Strong thunderstorm winds, gusting to 74 mph, downed trees in the Sacramento area. Unseasonably mild weather prevailed in the northwestern U.S. The afternoon high of 71 degrees at Portland OR was a February record. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)