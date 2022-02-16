Tubby Smith steps down as head coach at High Point

The former UK head coach cited his health after contracting COVID-19 for the second time in less than a year

HIGH POINT, NC (WTVQ) – Former University of Kentucky head basketball coach Tubby Smith has stepped down as head coach at his alma mater, High Point University.

Smith cited his health after contracting COVID-19 for the second time in less than a year, taking him away from the program for an extended period of time.

Smith’s son, G.G. will take over the program for the remainder of the season.

Tubby Smith was in his fourth season at High Point.

Smith coached at UK from 1997-2007, leading the Wildcats to the 1998 National Championship. In addition to the national title, his teams won five regular season SEC titles and five league tournament championships.

UK retired Smith’s jersey in the rafters of Rupp Arena on December 31, 2021.