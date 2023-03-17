Trial for man accused of killing Ky. lawmaker’s daughter set for 2025

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of killing former state lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan’s daughter in Madison County had his trial date set in court on Friday.

Shannon Gilday’s trial will begin on May 5, 2025.

On Feb. 22, 2022, Jordan Morgan was shot and killed inside her family’s home during a home invasion around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators told ABC 36 at the time that Jordan’s mother was injured in the shooting and that Wesley Morgan had returned fire.

The suspect, Shannon Gilday, was arrested five days later.

State police say Gilday told them he was determined to get access to a bunker in the home.

Gilday is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary, criminal mischief and another charge of assault after attacking a corrections officer while in jail.

A judge entered a not guilty plea for the 23-year-old after he tried to plead guilty but mentally ill.

Wesley Morgan has since filed a lawsuit suing Gilday for injuries he and his other daughter sustained in that shooting, as well as the wrongful death of Jordan.

Jordan Morgan’s friends and family were in attendance.

See More