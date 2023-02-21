Former Ky. lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan sues man accused of killing daughter

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan is suing the man accused of killing his daughter, and that man’s mother.

On Feb. 22, 2022, C. Wesley Morgan’s 32-year-old daughter, Jordan Wesley Morgan, was shot and killed inside their home on the 1200 block of Willis Branch Road during an apparent home invasion around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators told ABC 36 at the time that Jordan’s mother was injured in the shooting and that C. Wesley Morgan returned fire. The man who allegedly broke into their home and killed Jordan was arrested five days after the shooting. He was later identified as Shannon Gilday.

C. Wesley Morgan is suing for injuries he sustained in the shooting, the wrongful death of his daughter and injuries to his other daughter.

Shannon’s mother, Katie Gilday, was also named in the lawsuit. Katie is accused of “participating knowingly in activities which aided or assisted [Shannon] in his detailed planning of the invasion of the home of Morgan,” and that she knew information about the invasion which should have been reported to police agencies before Feb. 22, 2022.

On Feb. 25, 2022, Katie shared a statement on social media, hinting at a possible motive. She claimed Shannon “has not been of sound mind the last couple of weeks, distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent. He spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him.”

The Morgan home, which had been listed for sale, received attention because it featured a doomsday bunker.

Shannon is scheduled to appear back in court on March 17. He’s charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault, burglary, criminal mischief and another charge of assault but on a corrections officer while he was in jail.

To read the lawsuit in its entirety, click below:

PDF: Morgan v. Gilday

