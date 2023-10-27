Trial date set for former Ky. lawmaker charged with rape
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A trial date was set Friday during a status hearing for a former Kentucky lawmaker accused of rape.
A judge set John Tilley’s trial for July 22-25, 2024.
His final status hearing before his trial begins is scheduled for May 10, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.
Tilley was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with rape from an incident on April 15. On Aug. 9, he pleaded not guilty and during his arraignment, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
The case was then waived to a grand jury where the jury indicted him.
Tilley’s lawyers released this statement after his arrest:
“Mr. Tilley maintains his innocence of any criminal wrongdoing and has fully cooperated in the investigation. He respects the court process and will have no further comment at this time.”