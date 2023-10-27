Trial date set for former Ky. lawmaker charged with rape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A trial date was set Friday during a status hearing for a former Kentucky lawmaker accused of rape.

A judge set John Tilley’s trial for July 22-25, 2024.

His final status hearing before his trial begins is scheduled for May 10, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Tilley was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with rape from an incident on April 15. On Aug. 9, he pleaded not guilty and during his arraignment, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The case was then waived to a grand jury where the jury indicted him.

Tilley’s lawyers released this statement after his arrest:

“Mr. Tilley maintains his innocence of any criminal wrongdoing and has fully cooperated in the investigation. He respects the court process and will have no further comment at this time.”