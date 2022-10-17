John Tilley, former Kentucky lawmaker, indicted on first-degree rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley will be arraigned on Oct. 28 for first-degree rape.

Tilley was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with rape from an incident on April 15. On Aug. 9, he pleaded not guilty and during his arraignment, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case was then waived to a grand jury.

The Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney says he was indicted on the charge on Oct. 11 by a grand jury.

Tilley’s lawyers released this statement after his arrest two months ago:

“Mr. Tilley maintains his innocence of any criminal wrongdoing and has fully cooperated in the investigation. He respects the court process and will have no further comment at this time.”