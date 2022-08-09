Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley pleads not guilty to rape
Tilley was arrested Monday morning
8/9/22
Tilley plead not guilty Tuesday afternoon to a charge of rape.
During his arraignment, Tilley waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Tilley is due back in Fayette District Court on Friday, Aug. 26.
8/8/22
Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has been charged with rape.
According to the Fayette County Detention Center, Tilley was arrested around 8:30 Monday morning. He’s charged with rape from an incident on Friday, April 15.
Tilley, who’s from Hopkinsville, served in the state House for seven years before being appointed to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet under former Gov. Matt Bevin.
His bond has yet to be set by a judge and his first court appearance will be Tuesday via video arraignment.
Tilley’s lawyers released a statement Monday:
“Mr. Tilley maintains his innocence of any criminal wrongdoing and has fully cooperated in the investigation. He respects the court process and will have no further comment at this time.”
Tilley is in the Fayette County Detention Center. According to Lexington police, this is an active investigation.