Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley pleads not guilty to rape

Tilley was arrested Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

8/9/22

Tilley plead not guilty Tuesday afternoon to a charge of rape.

During his arraignment, Tilley waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Tilley is due back in Fayette District Court on Friday, Aug. 26.

8/8/22

Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has been charged with rape.

According to the Fayette County Detention Center, Tilley was arrested around 8:30 Monday morning. He’s charged with rape from an incident on Friday, April 15.

Tilley, who’s from Hopkinsville, served in the state House for seven years before being appointed to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet under former Gov. Matt Bevin.