KSP announces traffic safety checkpoints for Post 13 district

Checkpoints in Perry, Knott, Letcher, Breathitt and Leslie Counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police, Hazard Post which provides coverage for Perry, Knott, Letcher, Breathitt and Leslie Counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.

According to KSP, these checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found online HERE or as follows:

Breathitt County

KY 15 at Ned, just North of milepost 1.018 in front of Western Branch Diesel.

KY 15-KY 1812 in Jackson at milepost 16.750

KY 15 at Vancleve, 2/10ths mile north of milepost 25.086.

KY 15, 1 mile South of milepost 14.629 in front of Kentucky River Community Care.

KY 15, 8/10ths mile north Perry-Breathitt County line.

KY 476 at junction KY 476 and Troublesome, milepost 4.247, Caney Road in front of Faith Bible Church.

KY 205 at junction KY 1812 at milepost 1.87 North

KY 1110, approximately 2/10ths miles west of 15.413 milepost.

KY 52 at junction of KY 52 and Clover Fork Road.

KY 30 West and Town Hill Road at milepost 12.814.

KY 30 West at KY 52 milepost 13.297

KY 1812 & 378, Blanton Bridge Fork Road.

KY 476 at Russell Branch Road

Ky. 1812 Approximately 2 Miles North of the Red Lights in the JacksonCity Limits

Junction of KY 1098 and Press Howard Fork Road

KY 1098 ¼ Mile West Of Elk View Road

KY 1098 at Junction of Big Lovely Road and Quicksand Creek Road

KY 1812 Quicksand Road at Full Gospel Deliverance Church

KY 1812 Quicksand Road Near Junction of Picnic Hill Road in Front of 225 Quicksand Road Old Abandoned Building

Armory Drive at Old Log Yard (South Jackson)

KY 15 North at Junctionof KY 3193 Wolverine Road

KY 30 West and KY 397

KY 30 West and KY 3237 Canoe Road

KY 315 and KY 28

KY 1110 and Bowlings Creek Road

KY 1110 Wolfcoal at Chaney’s Store

KY 1110 at Daymond Drive

KY 1110 and KY 397

KY 476 and Riley Branch Road

KY 476 Just Off KY 15 at Church

KY 476 at Mouth of Fugate’s Fork Road

KY 1278 and Watts Road

KY 1278 at Leatherwood Road and McIntosh Road

KY 30 East at Airport Road

KY 30 East at Entrance To Miller Brother’s Coal Haul Road

KY 30 East and KY 542

KY 542 and Big Lovely Road

KY 542 at Magoffin County Line

KY 1098 at James’ Branch Road

Rocklick Road at South Rocklick Road

KY 541 Approximately 2.5 Miles From KY 205 at Trailer Park

KY 541 at the Martha Layne Collins Bridge

Knott County

KY 15, Thunder Valley (Carr Fork Lake)

KY 550 – Larkslane, 1/10th mile East – Long Branch

KY 550/KY 1087 Junction – Mousie

KY 899 – 1/10th mile North of Dairy Queen entrance

KY 160 – Litt Carr – Big Y Market

KY 582, ½ mile East Junction KY 582 & KY 1393 – Pinetop

KY 899, Pippa Passes 2/10th mile North of Onion Blade

KY 550, Fisty 2/10th mile East Perry-Knott line – County Market

KY 7, Kite – Fire Department

KY 160 at Ivis Bible Church

KY 1088, Sassafras – Car Wash

KY 721, Clear Creek, 220 feet south of Junction KY 550 and KY

Highway 550 East Junction at Ky. 160 connector

Ky. 550 at the Tobacco Hut in Hindman on KY 550

Ky. 550 at the old carwash & Jones Flower Shop

Highway 550 West at the Hindman Hills Bridge

Ky. 550 West at the June Buchanan Clinic Bridge

Carrie Variety Store Parking Lot, 4097 Ky. Route 550 West Bound Carrie, Ky. 41725

Ky 1087 E at the Ball Creek Fire Departmentv Ky 550 E at the car wash, Lackey. 500′ east of Webb Br Rd

KY 550 East at the old Pic Pac at Leburn

KY 582 at Ford Honeycutt’s old store at Pinetop

Alice Lloyd College Bypass on KY 89

Mallie Post Office on KY 899

KY 550 and Spruce Pine Road (Slone Fork) Intersection

Ogden Branch and Old Ogden Road Intersection

KY HWY 899 1/10th mile west of mile marker 10 at Raven

Intersection of KY HWY 1498 and KY HWY 7 at Kite

KY HWY 1231 at the Knott County Water Plant at Amburgey

KY HWY 80 just off of KY HWY 80 at the entrance to Jamestown Village

Leslie County

KY 9006 between milepost at 45.415 and 45.769

KY 118/US 421 at milepost 22.613

US 421/KY 257 at milepost 0.000

KY 699 3/10ths mile East of milepost 2.060

KY 1807 at milepost 2.975 Second Fork Road

KY 406 at milepost 11.667, mouth of Knob Lick Hollow

US 421, 2/10ths mile north of milepost 23.015, Rockhouse

US 421 at Junction of 1482

KY 2059 at the Coon Creek Fire Department

Jct. of Bull Creek and Dryhill Rd

Jct. of Lower McIntosh Rd. and Old KY 80

The Pines on South US 421 at Beech Fork at the 11 mile marker

The junction of KY 1780 at Asher and Army Trail Road (formerly called Bad Creek)

The junction of KY 406 and KY 66 at Red Bird

Letcher County

KY Dry Fork – Auto Parts.

US 119, 1/10th mile North of KY 805 Junction

KY 160, Kings Creek – Freewill Baptist Church

KY 7/KY 931 Junction – Colson Baptist Church

KY 160, 1/10th mile south of Hollybush Roadv KY 317, Deane – Isaac Lumber Company

KY 805, 3/10th mile North of Junction KY 805 and US 119 (Straight)

KY 7, 5 miles south of the junction of KY 7 and KY 15

KY 7 South, junction of KY 7 south and KY 1103

KY 160, 200 feet south of the junction of KY 160 and KY 463

US 119, 1/10th mile north of the Letcher-Harlan County lines

US 23, 8/10th mile north of the junction of US 23 and KY 805v KY 805, where KY 23 passes over KY 805

Ky. 806 at Arlie Boggs Elementary School

Junction of Ky. 1862 & Ky.2545

Ky. 805 in Haymond at E.B. Wright Drive

Ky. 343 at McRoberts’ Post Office

Junction KY. 7 & Spring Branch in Jeremiah Community

Ky. 931 North in Whitesburg at old Substation

Junction of Ky. 588 and 3401

Junction Ky. Ky. 588 and Boney Banks Cemetery Road

KY 15X and Westwood subdivision

US 119 north in front of Howard’s Carpet and Tinseltown

Perry County

KY 15 N. at Grapevine between mile post 19.459 and 20.735

KY 28, gravel pit, 2/10ths mile west of mile post 13.555. KY 267, Dice – Jct. Of KY 1146, mile post 9.310

KY 476, Homeplace Stretch – Ary, Ky

KY 699, Jct. Of KY 463, mile post 4.832

George’s Branch Road, approximately five hundred (500) feet off KY 15 South at Vicco, Ky

KY 1095 at Kodak – Montgomery Creek

KY 2021 and KY 451, intersection at Willard

KY 80, 2/10ths mile west of mile post 4.378

KY 2022 and KY 28 in the Squabble Creek/Buckhorn area

KY 476 and KY 80, connector at Dwarf

Perry County Park Road

KY 1088 – Lotts Creek at R & R Transmission after business hours

Daniel Boone Parkway East of mile post 51.026

KY 550 – Chaney Lane Intersection at Airport Gardens near the old R&R Transmission Building

Lick Branch Road at Combs

KY 476 – Bomber Lane Intersection across from The Town & Country Animal Clinic

KY 15 Business / North Main Street at The Riverview Diner

KY 476 – Hardburly Road Intersection in Bulan

KY 484 at the 1.5 Milepoint Marker at Saul

KY 7 at the 6.2 Milepoint Marker at Viper

Krypton-Lickbranch Road Approximately 2 tenths of a mile from the junction of KY 451

Gorman Hollow Road approximately 2 tenths of a mile from the junction of Ky. 451

Ky. Hwy. 2446, at the junction of Ky. Hwy. 2446 and Francis Branch Road, at milepoint 3

Junction of Ky. 15 South and Ky. 476 North in front of the old K.S.P. Building in the Hazard City Limits

Ky. 1088 (Lotts Creek Road) at the junction of Feltner Lane. This is at the three (3) mile marker on Ky. 1088

KY. 80 at Combs, approx. .15 miles from the Ky. South ramp onto Ky 80 at the CLM Tobacco Shop, near the entrance to K-Mart

Ky. 267 at Bonnyman, approx. .2 miles from the intersection of Ky. 15 and Ky. 267 at the parking lot of the First Creek Baptist Church

Ky. 15 at Jeff, .3 miles South of the intersection of Jim Combs Trail

Ky. 550 at the intersection of Crawford Mountain Road

Ky 15 and KY. 1095 intersection at the entrance to Vicco

The intersection of Oakwood Ave. and Main St. in the limits of the City of Vicco, Ky

Route 1146, GPS coordinates 37.21517/83.12398, near the Lost Creek Fire Dept

Entertainment Drive and Hull School Road

Approximately .5 miles up Ky. 1440, more commonly known as Upper Second Creek Roadv The intersection of Raccoon Creek and Glomawr Stormking Hollow

Approximately 0.5 miles up Ky. 1440, Upper Second Creek Rd, Darfork, across the railroad tracks next to a church

Intersection of Ky. Rt. 7 and Ky. Hwy. 1165, Maces Creek

Approximately 1 mile up Glomawr Stormking Hollow in the Glomawr Community. There is a wide spot on the right side of the roadway at the intersection of Glomawr Stormking Hollow and Raccoon Creek

The intersection of Entertainment Drive and Hull School Road in the parking lot of Fugate’s Bowling Alley. Rt 1146 GPS 37.21517/83.12398, Lost Creek Fire Dept

Cherokee Hills Road under train trestleHR9006 Exit 56 Off Ramp to KY 451

KY 451 and Couchtown Road

Main Street in Hazard at Hazard Furniture

KY 451 at Town Mountain in Hazard