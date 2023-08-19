Tracking our hottest stretch of temperatures so far this summer

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, it has been another beautiful day across central and eastern Kentucky as our below average temperatures continued. But things are changing and changing in a hurry. Our weather headlines show just that.

The heat dome that has been centered across the west and southwest for the majority of the summer is getting pushed east into the upcoming week as Hurricane Hillary moves across the pacific. Areas of California, Arizona, and Nevada is at risk of seeing tropical storm conditions… that is VERY rare for this portion of the country. You can see that as the west deals with the tropical conditions, that big area of heat slides east.

Temperatures on Sunday are into the low 90s with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Monday we see more low 90s around with some areas reaching the mid 90s.

Tuesday – Wednesday will see widespread mid 90s across the state with heat index values into the upper 90s to near 100.

Thursday and Friday will likely be the hottest two days with actual temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and heat index values 100+.

Please use extreme caution if you plan to be outside the next 6-7 days as you can see heat exhaustion or even heat stroke in very little time with these temperatures. Not only are we going to be hot but we are going to be dry all week long too thanks to the high pressure.

Our next cold front doesn’t arrive on scene until NEXT Saturday. Sigh!

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY: