Total Wine, Liquor Barn removing Russian-made products from shelves

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Liquor Barn and Total Wine & More shared posts to social media on Monday, announcing the removal of Russian-made products from shelves.

According to the post from Total Wine, “Today, this is what you will see in our stores. In support of the Ukrainian people, we have removed all Russian-made products from our shelves.”

Liquor Barn shared a similar post Monday saying, “We are removing Russian-made spirits from our stores until further notice. We support the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom.”

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide move over the weekend. According to the post shared on Saturday by DeWine, “Today I directed @OhioCommerce to cease both the purchase & sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, the only overseas, Russian-owned distillery with vodka sold in Ohio. Russian Standard’s vodka is sold under the brand names of Green Mark Vodka & Russian Standard Vodka.”

DeWine went on to say, “@OhioLiquor estimates that there are approximately 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard currently for sale in Ohio’s 487 liquor agencies across the state. Retailers have been asked to immediately pull Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka from their shelves.”