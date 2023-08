Tornado Watch issued for Southern, Eastern Ky. counties

THE TORNADO WATCH FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY HAS BEEN CANCELED. A TORNADO WATCH IS STILL IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 P.M. EDT FOR EASTERN KENTUCKY COUNTIES RANGING FROM WAYNE TO FLEMING AND EVERYTHING EAST OF THAT LINE. HERE'S A FULL LIST:

BATH ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING MENIFEE MONTGOMERY POWELL ROWAN

JOHNSON MARTIN

LAUREL MCCREARY WHITLEY

BELL BREATHITT CLAY

FLOYD HARLAN JACKSON KNOTT KNOX LEE LESLIE LETCHER MAGOFFIN MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE WOLFE