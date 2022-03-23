Three UK gymnasts earn SEC postseason honors

Three wildcats earn SEC honors after impressive seasons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– The University of Kentucky Gymnastics team placed three members on All-Southeastern Conference selections, as revealed by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

Wildcats Arianna Patterson and Raena Worley were both voted by the SEC head coaches to the 2022 All-SEC Team and Jillian Procasky was voted into a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

A junior from Christiansburg, Virginia, Raena Worley was one of the most consistent performers all season for the Wildcats, recording six all-around titles. Worley maxed out with a 9.925 on vault, 9.950 on bars, 9.950 on beam and a 9.975 on the floor this season. She was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week three times in a row to start the 2021-22 season and had one of the best individual seasons in program history.

Plano, Texas native Arianna Patterson competed on three apparatuses for the Wildcats, primarily competing on vault and beam. Patterson recorded career-high scores of 9.925 on vault this season at Auburn on Feb. 25 and scored a new career-high 9.925 on March 4 against LSU in Baton Rouge.

Freshman Jillian Procasky competed in all four events this season and was one of the top freshman in the SEC. She recorded a season and career high score of 9.9 on vault twice, a 9.9 on bars against Auburn, 9.9 on beam against Michigan State and a 9.850 on floor at LSU.

Kentucky has been selected to compete in the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Championships’ Auburn Regional which kicks off March 30 and runs through April 2.

Gymnast of the Year: Trinity Thomas, Florida

Co-Event Specialists of the Year: Derrian Gobourne, Auburn and Sienna Schreiber, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Sunisa Lee, Auburn

Coach of the Year: Shannon Welker, Missouri