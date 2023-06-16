Three generations of women graduate from Thorn Hill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s an emotional night for three women are walking across the stage at Thorn Hill to receive their GED’s.

The women are a grandmother, mother and daughter. Loretta Pennington, Crystal Brophy and Lexie Breau full of many emotions as the time to walk across the stage came, with excitement in the lead.

“We’ve been here for about 6 or 7 months now and we’ll be walking across the stage tonight,” says Pennington.

Loretta and Lexie decided to get their GED’s for work and Crystal decided to get hers with them, saying she had been thinking about it for some time.

“But I just did it with them, because we all were like we’re gonna do it,” says Brophy.

Pennington not only did it for work, but also for her family.

“My case is, I mean, I wanted to prove to my kids and my grandkids that no matter how old you are, never give up. You can accomplish anything,” says Pennington.

Along with being excited they are also a little nervous to walk across the stage.

During graduation, they are wearing pink cap and gowns in honor of their achievements.

Loretta, Crystal and Lexie thank everyone at Thorn Hill Educational Center for their help during their journey these past few months.

Pennington says “The teachers and the staff here are very helpful and very nice and help you with anything that you need.”

Now not only can these women say they received their GED’s, but they can say they did it as a family.