The No.8 Kentucky softball team gets set to take on No.20 LSU

Kentucky will travel to Baton Rouge for a three-game series against LSU.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– The No. 8 University of Kentucky softball team will hit the road to the Bayou over the weekend to play a three-game Southeastern Conference series at No. 20 LSU. Games on Friday and Sunday will be streamed live on the SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Saturday night’s contest will be shown live on ESPN with Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie on the call from Baton Rouge.

This weekend’s series marks Kentucky’s ninth, 10th and 11th-straight games against teams in quad one of the NCAA Softball RPI (1-25). The Wildcats took two of three from Auburn over the weekend, stole a game at No. 3 Alabama on SEC opening weekend, and have suffered losses to No. 1 Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Friday’s game is the beginning of a four-game road swing for the Wildcats that will conclude next Wednesday at rival Louisville in annual “Battle of the Bluegrass”.

LSU took a three-game series off of UK in Lexington a season ago, winning a Sunday doubleheader after dropping the Friday night opener and rain washing out Saturday. Renee Abernathy hit a three-run HR late in game one to give Kentucky the win.

15 of Kentucky’s 16 all-time wins over LSU in program history have come under Rachel Lawson (2008-Pres.). 2013 was the last time either team recorded a sweep in the series, as LSU swept Kentucky in Baton Rouge that year.

UK has won six of the last 10 games with LSU dating back to 2016.