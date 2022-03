The Kentucky Women’s basketball team earns No.6 seed in NCAA Tournament

Kentucky will square-off against No.11 Princeton on Saturday.

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Women’s basketball team has earned the No.6 seed in the upcoming Women’s NCAA Tournament. Kentucky will take on No.11 Princeton in the Bridgeport Region.

The Kentucky Wildcats were recently crowned SEC Champions and have won 11 straight. This will mark Kentucky’s 17th appearance in the tournament.