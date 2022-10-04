The calendar flipped to October over the weekend and our weather has followed suit with pleasant and tranquil conditions across Central and Eastern Kentucky. We saw lots of sunshine on Monday with Eastern Kentucky dealing with a few scattered clouds, which had an impact on temperatures. Highs were either side of 70 degree mark in the Bluegrass with low to mid-60s out east due to the cloudiness. The prevailing northeast wind will continue to pump drier air in along with nice temperatures so fall is in full swing. The leaves are starting to change color in many spots throughout the Ohio Valley.

Heading into Tuesday expect pretty much a carbon copy of Monday with a cool start as temperatures start out in the upper 30s and low 40s. With more sunshine on tap, afternoon highs should reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees across the board, with less cloudiness and more sunshine in the eastern mountains.

High pressure will remain in control through the mid-week as temperatures slowly moderate and warm up through the 70s. By Thursday, winds will have shifted to the south, opening the door for afternoon highs to run into the upper 70s ahead of an approaching cold front.

Even though the front will move through with nothing more than a few scattered clouds, it will bring some BIG temperature changes for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Expect highs to fall into the upper 50s to low 60s with early morning lows dipping into the low to mid-30s. This could bring us a shot at our first widespread frost on Saturday and/or Sunday mornings. It will definitely feel like football weather for high school football on Friday and for Kentucky and South Carolina on Saturday evening at Kroger Field.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, just perfect. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the low-40s.