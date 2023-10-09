The fall chill continues

Good Sunday evening everyone, it has been another chilly fall day across Kentucky that started with the first patchy frost of the season this morning. We have a few rain showers moving into the area tonight into early Monday as temperatures stay chilly. Low to mid 40’s will be common to start our Monday with clouds and some chilly rain showers.

A few showers will hang around until early afternoon but then everyone will dry out with high temperatures into the low to mdi 60s.

Temperatures then drop back off quickly into Tuesday morning setting us up for another frost threat.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will be back into the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures warm into the 70s Wednesday – Friday as we await our next system to move in here Friday into Saturday. This could cause some issues across our part of the world with strong storms, heavy rain, and gusty winds. We will need to watch this threat closely in the coming days.

Behind that front though comes another band of very chilly air for next weekend into early the following week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with chilly showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with an isolated shower. Highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s.