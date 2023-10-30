The coldest air of the season is on the way

Good Sunday evening everyone, it’s been a rainy and dreary day across Kentucky and more of the same is on the way for Monday before the coldest air of the season arrives. Rounds of rain will continue into Monday morning area wide with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our high temperature on Monday comes in the morning. Rain will continue to slide off to the south and east as the day goes on as temperatures tank as well. By the evening we will dry skies up as temperatures fall to the low 40s.

Temperatures continue going down, down, down all the way to the upper 20s to low 30s by Tuesday (Halloween) morning. For that reason, a FREEZE WATCH is in effect for everyone except eastern Kentucky.

The only reason eastern Kentucky isn’t in it yet is because they won’t quite reach freezing levels as the coldest air will not get far enough east quick enough Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs on Tuesday are only in the low to mid 40s.

Trick-or-treating Tuesday looks COLD with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s. Make sure those kiddos are dressed in layers underneath their costumes.

Wednesday morning everyone will hit the mid to upper 20s so a freeze watch will go out for eastern Kentucky during this time.

The first afternoon of November will only see high temperatures in the low to mid 40s with a wind chill staying in the 30s all day.

Thursday morning will start back out in the upper 20s.

Thursday afternoon will see temperatures edge up just a little with upper 40s to low 50s.

So by the end of the week, our growing season will officially be over. Lows come up into the upper 30s and highs come up into the upper 50s to low 60s for Friday – Sunday with dry skies continuing.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and falling temperatures. Highs in the low 50s early and dropping through out the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies clear with a hard freeze. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.