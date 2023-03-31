Tennessee man gets life for murder of army wife, another man at Fort Campbell, Ky. base

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to life plus 10 years for murdering his Army wife and another man at the Fort Campbell base in Kentucky in 2018.

Victor Silvers was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder, attempted murder, domestic violence resulting in death, violation of a protective order resulting in death, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

In 2018, Victor, 33, drove from his Tennessee home to Fort Campbell on Oct. 14. Victor shot his estranged wife, Brittney Silvers, three times, killing her. He also shot another man, James Keating.

Five days before the murders, Brittney was granted a domestic violence order of protection that prohibited Silvers from being within 300 feet of her.

Brittney was a soldier assigned to Fort Campbell at the time of her murder.

The case was investigated by the FBI, ATF and U.S. Army CID.

See More

Man convicted in 2018 killing of Fort Campbell solider