Man convicted in 2018 killing of Fort Campbell solider

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – The estranged husband of a Fort Campbell soldier has been convicted of killing her in a 2018 off-duty shooting at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Victor Everette Silvers faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Silvers of Clarksville, Tennessee, was convicted by a federal jury of first-degree murder, attempted murder, domestic violence resulting in death, violation of a protection order and other counts in the death of Brittney Niecol Silvers of Jacksonville, Florida.

The 33-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22.

Brittney Silvers was assigned to the 96th Aviation Support Battalion at Fort Campbell.