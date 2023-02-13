Temps climb ahead of strong late week cold front

What a nice February day on the way to start the workweek. It’s a Go Day for Monday, with sunny afternoon skies and temperatures reaching the upper 50s near 60. Clear skies and calm winds Monday night will allows temps to fall back into the mid-30s.

Valentine’s Day remains mild with temperatures reaching the low 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be a late evening rain chance. Gusty showers will move in after sunset and exit by Wednesday morning. Grab the umbrella for any late evening dates!

Temps soar on Wednesday thanks to strong southwesterly winds. Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s. This is ahead of a strong cold front that will move through Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has been monitoring central Kentucky since Saturday for a severe weather threat. All “modes” of severe weather remain possible. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the primary threats. We will know more on timing and intensity in the next few days. Stay tuned in to the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates.

Temperatures plummet behind the cold front to close out the week. Afternoon highs Friday will struggle to reach the mid-to-upper 30s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late evening rain chances. Highs in the low 60s.