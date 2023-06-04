Temperatures come down in the week ahead

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been another hot day across the area with upper 80s to near 90. With so many outdoor events still on going across central Kentucky – I hope you have drunk plenty of water, wore sunscreen, and took breaks in the shade. Here are our weather headlines to kick off the new week.

Temperatures the next two days will still be warm but lower than the last several with mid to maybe upper 80s with with mostly sunny skies and humidity.

Something we will be tracking Monday and Tuesday is haze and smoke straight from the wildfires in Canada. The worst time for this is Monday evening into Tuesday. If you have trouble breathing on a normal day or have asthma, use precautions. But it should make for a fantastic sunset on Monday and Tuesday.

Once past Tuesday, we will see a front drop in here Wednesday and will usher in even lower temperatures and the chance for RAIN showers. This isn’t a lot of rain by any stretch of the imagination, but we will take all we can get.

Thursday and Friday are GREAT days with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, low humidity, and full sunshine.

Once into Saturday and Sunday temperatures will come back up into the mid to upper 80s with a scattered storm chance on Sunday.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: