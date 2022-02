Teen killed in Pulaski County fire

The 16-year-old victim has not yet been identified

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 16-year-old is dead after a fire in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Coroner.

The coroner says the fire was at a home on Dry Branch Road around 4 Thursday morning.

No other details have been released at this time.

Pulaski County Fire and Kentucky State Police are investigating.