‘Teaching America’s Principles’ proposal makes first appearance in state Senate

It's an answer to both Critical Race Theory and bills banning Critical Race Theory

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Senate Bill 138, the “Teaching America’s Principles” Act sponsored by Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), seeks to educate students on the foundations of America’s principles through the inclusion of primary source historical documents. This bill presents a different viewpoint than many before it by setting guidelines to include core material that must be taught, rather than banning curriculum many deem controversial.

The measure is a contrast both to proposals to ban the teaching of the so-called Critical Race Theory that includes more information about the history and role of African-Americans in the nation and that curriculum itself.

“I drafted this bill as a means to unify us,” Wise said. “It is critical that our children in grades K-12 are educated in not only the good, but also the controversial aspects of our history, and in understanding the key American principles of equality, freedom and personal agency. These are the ideals that make our country uniquely special.”

SB 138 extends existing elementary history standards to middle and high school and reflect concerns and feedback from educators and parents alike. It incorporates references to key people, events, struggles, challenges and continued successes that have cemented American democratic principles of equality, freedom and individual rights. Through studying a baseline of 24 primary source core historical documents, students will learn to think critically about the founding of our nation and how to think rather than what to think.

A subset of the baseline documents outlined in SB 138 include core documents recognized by the Ashbrook Center, which includes work from various social studies scholars and promotes inducing young people to the real story of America — the good and the bad — through primary documents.

Wise met with leaders of 1776 Unites, a project by the non-partisan Woodson Center, on the best way to address the educational and cultural challenges presented within K-12 history curricula in the commonwealth. The Interim Joint Committee on Education heard testimony from Mr. Ian Rowe. 1776 Unites encourages lawmakers to include tenants in the legislation teaching students to strive toward upward mobility, become free critical thinkers and create their own destiny.

“While many would choose to perpetuate and seemingly celebrate our growing national division, it’s time for us to be a model state,” Wise said. “It is time we find common ground, unify around what makes us America and spread these principles to our next generation of leaders.”

In addition to upgrading history standards, SB 138 prohibits the requirement or incentivisation of students to complete assignments or projects political or socially ideological in nature, if deemed to be against the values or objections of the student or their family. Projects assigned must be age appropriate and relevant to the knowledge level, maturity and understanding of the students assigned to, along with being nondiscriminatory and respectful in nature.

Also included in the bill is a provision that allows educators to opt out of professional training that pushes specific narratives of racial, ethnic or gender stereotyping. The intent of the bill is to give teachers the “ingredients” required for instructing American history in a well-rounded manner, but allowing them to design the “recipe” by which to do so.

“Representing the voices I have heard from across the state, it is my resolve to pass legislation that establishes and promotes true American principles within Kentucky state standards,” Wise said. “It is vital that we allow teachers, in nurturing settings, to instruct our next generation on our country’s foundational core documents that reveal how Americans have agreed, disagreed, fallen short and progressed on the meaning of freedom and self-government.”

SB 138 was drafted with input from educators, parents, students and residents from across the state. It will be heard by the Senate Standing Committee on Education at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 17.