Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record in the 400-meter hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin breaks her own world record at the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.

LEXINGTON, Ky- (UK Athletics) Kentucky track and field alumna Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400-meter hurdles world record while alumna Keni Harrison won the 100m hurdles national championship on the third day of USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.

McLaughlin clocked 51.41 to become the U.S. Champion once again, breaking her own world record by .05 seconds. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will compete for Team USA at World Athletics Championships from July 15 through July 24.

Olympic silver medalist Harrison won her fifth U.S. title in a row in the 100m hurdles, running a world-leading and season best 12.34. She will face another UK alumna, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn at the World Athletics Championships.