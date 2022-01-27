SUV caught fire after collision; rush hour traffic snarled in Lexington

The crash happened at North Broadway and Haggard Lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two SUV’s collided at a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon, impacting rush hour traffic in Lexington.

Police say the crash happened at North Broadway and Haggard Lane just before 4:00 p.m.

The Lexington Fire Department says the engine in one of the SUV’s caught fire, but the flames were contained to the engine compartment. Firefighters say no one in the vehicle was harmed by the fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the fire department. No names were released.