Suspicious person prompts Floyd County school to go on lockdown

Measure taken as a precaution over concerns of armed man

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – South Floyd Elementary School was on lockdown Wednesday morning following reports of man on campus possibly armed. The school district and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said the staff and students were safe inside the school as a precaution.

“There was a report of a man in a vehicle on campus with a weapon. The school went into lockdown and police responded immediately. The person is not on South Floyd Elementary’s campus at this time. Police are investigating the situation,” the school district said in a social media post at about 10 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Department said officers were looking for a Black male last seen wearing a blue and white U.K. jacket and black pants. He was last seen leaving South Floyd Elementary School on foot, possibly headed toward Melvin.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 606-886-6171 or dial 911.