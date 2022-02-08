Suspect in Jan. 30 UK crime bulletin arrested

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, UKPD responded to the area of Hilltop Avenue and Woodland Avenue in reference to a suspicious male subject matching the description of the suspect in the Jan. 30 crime bulletin for assault and attempted sexual abuse. UKPD patrol officers located Aaron Elliott, 34, of Lexington, and took him into custody where he was interviewed by detectives with the UKPD Special Victims Unit (SVU).

Elliott subsequently admitted to the reported assault and attempted sexual abuse that took place in the Woodland Glen area two days prior. Elliott was arrested and charged with Assault 4th Degree and Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree. He was transported and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center.

He remains in jail on a $700,000 bond, according to jail records.

In the bulletin, UK advised on Sunday, January 30, 2022, UK Police Department received a report of sexual abuse on UK’s campus. The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday, January 30, 2022. A student stated that they were sexually abused by an unknown individual while walking back to their residence hall. The appropriate campus units are working with the individual involved to provide resources and support. The investigation is ongoing.