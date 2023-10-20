Survivor of domestic abuse tells story

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One survivor spoke about their story and local organization Greenhouse 17 spoke about how they help victims.

According to the 2022 Domestic Violence Data Report, in the state of Kentucky 53% of women and 36% of men experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetimes.

“I have experienced domestic violence all of my life,” said survivor Alice. “In childhood and then with my own perpetrator as an adult. So, I’ve only been away from that for almost two years of my life.”

Domestic violence isn’t always physical. It can also be verbal, emotional and financial.

For Alice, being able to learn about what she was experiencing helped her gain the courage to leave.

“Thank goodness for the internet, because I was able to access things right at my fingertips and learn,” said Alice. “Putting a name to it really helped me.”

But even using the internet wasn’t exactly safe.

“It also put me in kind of more danger, because when your perpetrator know you’re becoming more aware of the abuse it makes it harder to get away.”

Alice found Greenhouse 17 after learning more about domestic violence, where she found many resources.

“We do have a 42 bed shelter facility,” said Associate Director Diane Fleet. “We do 24/7 crisis line calls, we have visitation and exchange program. We do court advocacy in all 17 counties, we do support groups and individual work, so truly whatever things folks are needing to kind of move on.”

Before she went to Greenhouse 17, Alice had tried to leave before, but her abuser followed her.

“And that’s where I experienced a lot of assault and coercive control. It was a lot worse I think because I had attempted to leave the way I did. He thought that he could keep me trapped still,” said Alice.

Alice says she knows she didn’t deserve what was happening to her, but “I was always made to feel like I did deserve it, or that it wasn’t abuse, but it definitely was.”

Fleet spoke of some signs that someone may be going through domestic violence.

“If you’re starting to see someone not show up like they used to, their behavior is different, they seem a little more sullen or introverted, their not participating in things like they used to,” said Fleet. “So when you’re beginning to see that we really encourage folks to be able to lean in and check in.”

Getting the courage to leave was hard for Alice.

“It was scary, but it felt good to finally be in a safe place.”

Last year the Fayette County Sherriff’s Office received 1639 emergency protective orders for domestic violence.

The Sheriff’s Office is hosting their ‘Rise Up Survivor Tribute’ on October 26th in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.