It’s literally been more than a week since we had seen any significant sunshine across Central and Eastern Kentucky but that all changed Monday as we finally had enough dry air to scour the low level moisture out and allow the sun to make a quick return. Even with a cool east to northeast wind, afternoon highs managed to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees (just above average for mid-December) and the sunshine made it feel really good!

Unfortunately the re-appearance of the sunshine won’t last very long as a significant storm system gets cranked up into the Central Plains. We should enjoy a little additional sunshine during the first half of Tuesday before high clouds begin to build in from the west. Afternoon highs should continue to be slightly above average with temperatures topping out right around the 50 degree mark.

A dynamic storm system will roll into the eastern part of the country on Wednesday with solid rain chances along with a good bit of wind. The rain gear will come in handy mid-week although we may see a brief lull in the rain Wednesday afternoon before the activity picks up again Wednesday night and into Thursday. Drier and colder air will filter in behind the front with temperatures starting out in the 50s Thursday morning before dropping off into the 40s by the end of the day. We could see a good soaking rain out this event with 1″-2″ totals possible.

It will feel much more like the holiday season heading into next weekend as afternoon highs struggle to reach the mid-30s. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries flying around from time to time along with some additional cloudiness. Some of the data is indicating that another storm system may make a run at the Bluegrass early next week with some chilly rain and possibly a few flakes mixed in.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Lows in the low-30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, clouds late. Highs around 50 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Lows in the mid-40s.