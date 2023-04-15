Sunday storms usher in cooler temps

What a fantastic Saturday across the region weather-wise. Temperatures reached the upper 70s and low 80s with conditions staying dry as well. However, changes are on the way late tonight into your day on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms ahead of a cold front will be impacting most of the ABC 36 viewing area during the first half of the day. This front will then usher in much colder air late on Sunday into Monday. Afternoon highs on Monday will struggle to reach the upper 50s. We likely see some gusty winds on Monday as well, gusts over 40 MPH will be possible. This cool down is brief though, as we will be climbing back into the 70s and 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Don’t get too comfortable with the warmer temps, another strong cold front is set to move through the region Friday into the weekend. This will give us another shot of cooler air that may stick around through the end of the month.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Showers and storms likely early. Highs in the 60s, before dropping into the 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the low 40s.