Summer expected to make a return with much warmer weather on the way

A ridge of high pressure will build over the central U.S. over the next week, and as a result, much warmer weather is expected.
Dillon Gaudet,

Wednesday was pleasant, with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. With high pressure under control and a clear night ahead of us, expect lows to fall into the mid-50s by early Thursday morning.

The one exception to the otherwise calm weather will be the addition of patchy dense fog Thursday morning. Visibility may briefly drop to a one-quarter mile or below, so remember to put lots of space between your car and the other cars on the road.

The primary weather story over the next few days will be the warming temperatures. A ridge of high pressure is expected to grow over the central U.S. over the weekend, a recipe for above-average temperatures. Thankfully, the warm-up will occur gradually.

Rain chances are slim over the next week, but our best opportunity looks to be late Monday night into early Tuesday morning as a wave of energy passes overhead. For now, the forecast calls for a 10 to 20% chance of showers.

Meantime, the Climate Prediction Center is suggesting that above-average temperatures and drier than average conditions will continue through the middle of September.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows in the mid-50s.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low-80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

 

