Strong winter storm to impact the region later this week

Beautiful conditions in store for your Tuesday across central and eastern Kentucky. Afternoon high temperatures will peak into the upper 50s and even low 60s for some in southern Kentucky. After today conditions will be drastically changing. Heavy rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and early Thursday before rain will transition to freezing rain and eventually sleet/snow as a potent cold front will slowly work it’s way through the region.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northern half of our viewing area starting Thursday morning and lasting through Friday morning. This includes Anderson, Bath, Boyle, Bourbon, Casey, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Fleming, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Powell, Rowan, Scott, Wolfe, and Woodford counties. On Thursday, heavy rain will turn to freezing rain, then eventually turn to sleet/snow showers. Power outages and difficult travel will be possible.

Heavy rain strikes first



Before the wintry weather moves in, heavy rain will be moving through the region ahead of a frontal system on Wednesday into Thursday morning. 2-4″ of rain is expected for much of our viewing area before the transition to freezing rain takes place. Minor flooding concerns will be possible, especially in low-lying and flood prone areas in southern and eastern Kentucky.

Rain turns to freezing rain on Thursday

Chances are increasing for a significant icing threat on Thursday. Temperatures will be plummeting behind the front, creating an area of freezing rain before all precipitation turns to sleet or snow. Areas along the I-64 corridor northward through the Ohio River are of greatest concern at the moment. Exact ice amounts and the location of the heaviest ice is still to be determined. Areas in the Winter Storm Watch need to prepare for possible loss of power and dangerous travel conditions. The city of Lexington has a Ice Storm Action Checklist on their website that you can use to prepare for a potential ice storm.

Freezing rain turns to sleet/snow

Eventually by late Thursday night and Friday morning areas will be changing from freezing rain to all sleet and snow showers. Higher snowfall and sleet amounts are expected to our north, where locally we could see around an inch of sleet and snow. This could change to higher amounts IF trends continue to suggest cold air will extend farther south.

Bitter cold expected Friday into Saturday

As this front finally pushes out of the region on Saturday. Highs on Friday will struggle to reach the mid-20s, while temperatures will be falling into the single digits overnight. This means areas that could lose power due to the potential ice storm will see frigid temperatures immediately following.

Stay tuned to the ABC 36 Weather Team for updates.